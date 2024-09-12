How To Get the Twilight Butterfly in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

If you like collecting rare items, Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis has the Twilight Butterfly as one of the hardest items to get in the game. It might take you a few hours to get it, and here’s what you need to do to find it.

Twilight Butterfly in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, Explained

The Twilight Butterfly is obtained by completing Episode Aigis in the Heartless difficulty setting. This is equivalent to the base game’s Merciless difficulty, so enemies hit much harder, and you deal much less damage than usual. You can only select Heartless when starting a new game, and if you lower the difficulty at any point during your playthrough, you cannot set it to Heartless again.

Once the credits roll, you get a small dialogue box with Aigis, where you obtain the Twilight Butterfly. You can then save a Clear Data file to return to the moment before the final battle with Erebus. If you load it, you’ll be able to spot the Butterfly on your inventory. This is equivalent to the Blue Envelope obtained by completing the main game on Merciless.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Blue Envelope can be passed through New Game + files, but since Episode Aigis has no such feature, the Cleat Data save file is the only way to see the Butterfly. But much like the Blue Envelope, the Twilight Butterfly has no function in the game, serving merely as a trophy item proving that you completed the game in its hardest difficulty. At least that’s something to brag about, especially considering how rough the early game can be.

Screenshot by The Escapist

But unlike the Blue Envelope, its description doesn’t seem to point out anything in particular. The Envelope was believed to be a tease for Episode Aigis (previously known as The Answer outside of Japan), which turned out to be true. It cannot be transferred to the DLC chapter, though, so in the end, it doesn’t have any practical use. The same can be said for the Butterfly.

As this was the final piece of Persona 3 content to be adapted in Reload (excluding the Female Protagonist, which is unfortunately not happening), it seems like the Butterfly is only here for bragging rights. So, you’re not missing out on anything if you don’t get it. But if you enjoy overcoming the hardest challenges, this will be another good trophy to have in your collection.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

