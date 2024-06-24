How to Get the Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring is full of talismans to collect, and Shadow of the Erdtree adds even more, including the Two-Handed Sword Talisman. Here’s how to get the Two-Handed Talisman in Elden Ring.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find the Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Two-Handed Sword Talisman is located in the Temple Town Ruins to the southwest of Rauh Base. Spawn at the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace and follow the path west until you reach the ruins in the river. All the walls will prevent you from walking in, so you need to use Torrent to jump in. I made use of a linen-covered section of wall to the southwestern side of the Temple Town Ruins as the first platform. Once I climbed that, I used Torrent to jump over the wall.

After you make your way over the wall, you can explore the courtyard. Keep following the stairs that go upward until you reach a small building at the very top. Inside is the chest that contains the Two-Handed Sword Talisman. Most of the enemies in the area are easy to kill, but one of the omen warriors with dual swords is patrolling around the chest. Either run past him or take him out first so you can loot with no stress.

The Two-Handed Sword Talisman has the following effect:

Enhances attacks with two-handed weapons.

There is no more to explore after this point but you have the item you were looking for. It’s surely going to make a difference for tons of builds, including the ever-powerful Bloodhound’s Fang. But there are tons of DLC weapons to test that out with as well.

While you’re in the area, you might want to grab the Smithscript Greathammer, too. This weapon can be found in Rauh Base and it’s one of the very limited throwing weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy