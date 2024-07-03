How to Get the Ty’aitya Mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

FFXIV has historically added a huge variety of absurd mounts like flying beds and UFOs, but also has its share of cute ones such as the Ty’aitya mount, your very own flying squirrel. Getting it will be simple if you have enough patience. Or enough money, of course.

Where to Get the Ty’aitya Mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

The Ty’aitya Mount can be bought from Edelina at Mor Dhona (X:22.1, Y:4.9) for 500 Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers. The Ty’aitya Whistle allows you to summon your Ty’aitya once you get it, but getting enough of these vouchers will probably take a good while.

Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers can be bought from Kajeel Ja at Tuliyollal (X:12.8, Y:13) or Beryl at Solution Nine (X:8.4, Y:14) for 100 Bicolor Gemstones each once you reach Rank 4 at all Shared FATEs in Dawntrail zones. This will take you a very long time to complete, as this means completing 66 FATEs in each of the six zones (396 total).

And even once you do, you’ll still need to continue grinding them to buy Vouchers, as you can only store up to 1,500 Gemstones (15 vouchers) at once. Getting all 500 Vouchers requires a total of 50.000 Gemstones.

However, Turali Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers can be bought from the Market Board. Prices will vary according to your server, and buying all 500 can still be rather expensive, but it’s a much faster way than getting all of them by yourself. Bicolor Gemstones are easier to get as of Dawntrail thanks to the Forlon Maiden changes, so the Vouchers might be cheaper than their Endwalker equivalent.

Whichever methods you use, you’ll be able to get your Ty’aitya mount in FFXIV once you manage to get them all. Despite being a flying squirrel, you’ll still need to get each region’s Aether Currents before properly flying, so good luck!

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

