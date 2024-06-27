How to Get the Verdigris Greatshield in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

One of the best defensive options in Elden Ring is the Verdigris Greatshield thanks to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. In this guide, we will outline how you can get your hands on the shield and where you can find it.

Where to Find the Verdigris Greatshield in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Verdigris Greatshield can be found by defeating Moore north of the Church of the Crusade or by fighting Needle Knight Leda. To get the shield early, head to the Church of the Crusade north of Castle Ensis. Access to Scadu Altus is required to get here so make sure that Ensis is complete or you take the route through the Fort of Reprimand. Once you’re in Scadu Altus, go to the cliff north of the Church of the Crusade and look for a Rot Pest.

On the cliff, the pest will be lying down and you can kill the insect in one hit. Doing so causes Moore to appear as an invader if you haven’t progressed his quest at all. This will completely ruin his quest line, but that also means you get instant access to the Verdigris Greatshield. Beating him can still be a pain due to how much defense he has, so be prepared for plenty of shield attacks. It’s all worth it in the end.

As for how the shield works, it has some of the best Guard Boost stats in the game and a unique Ash of War. When you activate the ash, your shield goes in two hands while your character pushes into any enemies in the area. An explosion of magic deals damage while knocking back enemies. This can all be mixed with the base Guard Boost of 82 and you have a recipe for one of the best shield options within the Realm of Shadow.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

