Learning how to get through the Sinister Doors in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is essential knowledge if you want to see everything the game has to offer. You’ll want to get through them even more if you’re either playing as Astarion, or have the melodramatic vampire in your team.

That’s because the Sinister Doors in Baldur’s Gate 3 are within Cazador’s Palace, a place you’ll have to visit if you want to finish off a few sidequests in the game, along with furthering Astarion’s story. While there are plenty of locked doors in Baldur’s Gate 3, most of them can be bypassed with either exceptional lockpicking skills and the right tools, or a big old punch that breaks straight through them. These aren’t normal doors though. So, here’s how to get through the Sinister Doors in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Get Through the Sinister Doors in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

You’ll find the Sinister Doors pretty early on in your journey into Cazador’s Palace. They’re also very hard to miss, given the sheer size of them and the fact that they have a dull red glow. Interacting with them will give you the chance to make a few checks, but you’ll not be able to get in unless you have two specific items in your inventory to help you do so.

The first of these is the Szaar Signet Ring. This is an item you need to place in the door as part of the process, and can be found on an NPC called Godey. To find them, you need to head down the stairs and go past a door with a sinister curse on it; we’ll come back to that though.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 – Zero Punctuation

From there, turn right and go to the end of the hallway. You need to succeed in a check here, and doing so will reveal a secret doorway on the right-hand wall. Go through, and you’ll end up in a fight against Godey, and killing them will nab you the ring. If you’ve got Astarion with you though, you can talk your way to the ring if you’re lucky.

The next item is the Kozakuran Dictionary, which is found in the room with the door with a curse on it. We recommend entering turn-based mode for this as you’ll constantly take damage while in there. Head past the bed and interact with the thin wardrobe there, and you’ll be able to grab the book. Now just go back to the Sinister Doors in Baldur’s Gate 3, and you’ll be able to walk through. There’s a fight beyond them, so be careful.