How to Get Throwing Weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Throwing Weapons are some of the most unique additions to Elden Ring through the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. They can be hard to find or identify, though, so this guide is here to help you get your hands on armaments you can toss.

Where to Find Throwing Weapons in Elden Ring

Search Ruined Forge caves in the Land of Shadow to get Throwing Weapons. Ruined Forges are some of the new cave types in the Shadow of the Erdtree and they each have some loot that adds to the throwable weapon pool. Some forges will have Talismans that help these builds and others will have full-blown weapons. Any of the armaments in the DLC that can be thrown will be labeled as “Smithscript” weapons. Essentially, these are made by the rock golems inside through ancient techniques.

What makes them more confusing is that they aren’t all labeled as Throwing Weapons. The Smithscript Greathammer, for example, is simply labeled as a Greathammer. You can even find it in the hammer category within your inventory. But once you equip the hammer and start using heavy attacks, you will throw the weapon with the might of Thor. Other options like the Smithscript Dagger have entirely throwing-based movesets and they are more clearly labeled as such.

Throwing Weapon Items in Elden Ring:

Smithscript Dagger – Ruined Forge Lava Intake (Gravesite Plains)

Smithscript Greathammer – Taylew’s Ruined Forge (Rauh Base)

Smithing Talisman – Ruined Forge of Starfall Past (Scadu Altus)

The first Ruined Forge can be found in the southern section of the Gravesite Plain. Head on the path that leads south from Castle Ensis and you’ll find the first Forge. There are a few others throughout the Realm of Shadow and they are the only areas I have encountered that have Throwing Weapons. So if it’s these new weapons you want, pay attention to the lava-based caves that appear as you explore in the new DLC.

