Just like in Stardew Valley, there’s also a museum in Fields of Mistria that you can donate to as you uncover various artifacts and items to help restore it. So if you’re looking to complete that collection, here’s how to get Tidestone in Fields of Mistria.

Recommended Videos

Fields of Mistria Tidestone Location

Tidestone can only be found once you’ve unlocked the Mines in Fields of Mistria. It’s located in the Tide Caverns section, from floors 21 to 40 of the Mines. To find it, you’ll need to dig up Dig Spots you find in this section.

That being said, if you have the Stoneturner perk unlocked, you’ll also have a chance of finding Tidestone or a similar artifact just by breaking rocks with your pickaxe. It’s important to note that this is largely left up to RNG, as you’re not guaranteed to find a Tidestone just by exploring the Mines. If you’re unlucky, you may end up needing to spend a bit of time in the Tide Caverns breaking rocks and digging up Dig Spots to find it.

One other tip: I’d recommend trying to farm up at least two Tidestones. Donate one to the museum, then save the other one for a sidequest with Lucy that will eventually unlock as you continue playing the game. You can get away with selling any others you find.

How to Unlock the Mines

To unlock the Mines in Fields of Mistria, you’ll need to increase the town’s Renown level and reach the Stone level. You can do this easily just by completing quests for the townspeople, taking part in events, and growing your farm.

And that’s how to find Tidestone in Fields of Mistria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete animal breeding and color rarity guide.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy