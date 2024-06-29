How to Get to the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree is full of new zones to explore and the Cerulean Coast adds yet another unique look to Elden Ring. In this guide, I’ll outline how you can reach the southern zone, including the second red layer.

How to Reach the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Follow the Ellac River south in the Gravesite Plains to enter the Cerulean Coast. When you reach the Ellac River Downstream Site of Grace, there will be a final waterfall with some crumbled ruins that lead to the bottom, Take the path down and make your way to the right, going past the Furnace Golem along the way. As long as you keep to the right, it will be impossible to miss the cave opening that leads to the Cerulean Coast.

Find the Ellac River in the Gravesite Plains.

Head south down the river until you find a cave.

Enter the cave to reach the Cerulean Coast.

When you go through the cave, you will find a zone on the other side full of blue glowing flowers amidst a grey backdrop. From there, you can take a couple of different paths that lead to St. Trina or the Finger Ruins of Rhia. However, this section of the zone won’t help you reach the top layer which is full of red flowers. For that, you need to use a separate pathway that can also be used to reach the zone as a whole in the DLC.

Head through the Dragon Pit and go down the wings of the Dragon at the Grand Altar of Dragon communion to reach the red section of the Cerulean Coast. This is an entirely separate area of the coast that is full of death birds and skeletons. Once you reach it, you can continue exploring the zone of red flowers or you can use that path to reach the blue coast below. Either way, it works as a second option to reach the zone as a whole.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

