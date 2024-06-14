After defeating Morgott in the Royal Capital, your next task in Elden Ring is to reach the Rold Route on the other side. This guide will outline how you can easily find your way there and get started on the track to the mountaintops.

How to Reach the Rold Route in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Travel to the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace in the Royal Capital and travel north on the main road to reach the Rold Route. You can see that the route is marked in red on your map on the eastern side of the capital. However, all the Sites of Grace around it will lead you far away from your goal. Although it seems entirely out of the way, the Avenue Balcony is actually the closest spot you can fast travel to if you’re looking for the Rold Route in Elden Ring. Considering it’s at the center of the capital, you should definitely have the spot unlocked on your map.

Once you spawn at the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace, go up the steps and head north on the main road. There will be carriages everywhere and an avatar if you haven’t already taken it out. Run all the way to the main gates until you start running into some of the harpy enemies. Either kill them or keep running until you reach an elevator in the room at the end of the path. There’s a lever you need to pull on the elevator, so it can take time to get it moving.

At the top of the elevator, there are two paths. One leads to a Divine Tower and the other brings you to the Rold Route. I recommend doing the Divine Tower first, but it’s not mandatory. As long as you have already defeated Morgott, the path will be open, allowing you to take the path to the Forbidden Lands. Get ready for plenty of snow and a hazy path until you reach the true mountaintops within the game. Make sure you have the right stats to make it through.

Here’s the short version of how to get to the Rold Route in Elden Ring:

Fast travel to the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace in the Royal Capital

Head up the stairs and head north on the road.

Go past the gates and enter the room with the elevator.

Travel to the Rold Route.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

