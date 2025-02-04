How to Get to the Wedding in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Your job in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was supposed to be as simple as delivering a letter, but that quickly devolves into a very complicated, multi-step affair. Your first mission in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is to attend a wedding, so here’s how to do it.

Getting Into the Wedding in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are two main ways of getting into the wedding in Semine in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. One method requires you to speak with the miller Kreyzl, who’s located all the way south. The other method requires you to speak with the blacksmith Radovan in Tachov.

Regardless of who you pick, you’ll have access to a bed and chest, which should make rest and open-world exploration a lot more manageable. Both NPCs will have different tasks for you, but they’ll ultimately take you to the wedding in Semine, so just pick whoever you prefer more and run with it.

For my playthrough, I went with Radovan, so I’ll go over his quest steps in more detail below.

Learn Blacksmithing

When you first speak with Radovan in Tachov, you’ll first need to prove yourself as a blacksmith. The blacksmithing tutorial is pretty simple, tasking you with heating up the metal, beating it into shape, and then tempering it into a weapon.

After clearing the tutorial, you’ll have officially gotten a job as Radovan’s blacksmith apprentice, and you’ll even be allowed to sleep in the backroom. You’ll also be able to use the anvil anytime you want to forge whatever items you need.

Help Radovan Look For His Cart

After gaining Radovan’s trust, speak with him the next day to talk about the more interesting job. He’ll tell you that two of his helpers were tasked with delivering goods to Semine, but he hasn’t heard back from them yet. You’ll then need to investigate this and find out where they went.

Head south to Semine to trigger a cutscene, and this will get you acquainted with Lord Semine himself and his guard Gnarly. You’ll then go on a quest with them to find the cart. Before departing, make sure to check with the stablehand to find Henry’s lost horse, Pebbles. If your Speech is high enough and you’re dressed appropriately, you’ll be able to get Pebbles back for free, which should also make travel a lot easier.

Follow the quest markers to locate the cart, and you’ll eventually run into some bandits. After dealing with them, you’ll return to Semine, and you can also go back to Tachov to tell Radovan what happened.

Forge a Sword For the Wedding

We’re almost at the wedding! The final step here is to forge a sword worthy of being a wedding gift for Lord Semine’s son. To do that, Radovan will task you with bringing him the hermit’s sword.

Before you go rushing off, speak with the innkeeper to get more information about the hermit and his so-called dealings with the devil. Then, head out to Apollonia to continue the quest and get the items you need.

Bathe and Clean Up

Before you can formally enter the wedding venue in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you do need to pass one final check. First, make sure you clean up as much as possible. A trough is fine, but I’d recommend getting a proper bath at a bathhouse. Then, dress in your finest clothing, and equip as many accessories as you can, such as rings and other facial accessories like spectacles.

By looking prim, proper, and clean, you should be able to pass the final check to enter the wedding and continue the story.

And that’s how to get into the wedding in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

