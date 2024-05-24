While progression in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is fairly straightforward to understand, gaining access to Chapter 4 is a bit of a puzzle. Here’s what you need to do to get to Twilight Town in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Recommended Videos

How to Get to Twilight Town in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

After presenting the third Crystal Star to the Thousand-Year Door, Professor Frankly will tell you that the next Star’s location is in Twilight Town, which you can access on the western side of town in the Rougeport Sewers. After using Paper Mode to enter the sewers and then using Yoshi to cross the gap on the left side, you’ll find a door that will lead to a pipe that takes you to Twilight Town. If you try to enter the pipe, though, it will reject you every time.

If you return to Professor Frankly, he’ll tell you that a resident of Twilight Town named Darkly should be able to tell you how to access the pipe. You just need to find him in Rogueport. If you try to look around every main area of the town, though, you won’t find him anywhere. That’s because he’s hidden in a fairly ingenious way, one that will require you to play with the game’s perspective.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Exit Professor Frankly’s house and start to head left, but don’t go into the next area. Look at the brick wall on the left side of the houses, and you’ll notice that the bricks don’t match up with each other. If you approach the brick wall, you’ll see that it’s actually an optical illusion, and there are two separate walls that hide a back alley.

Related: How to Find General White in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

If you go to the end of this alley, you’ll meet a strange-looking person who is revealed to be Darkly. Approach him, and he will reveal the secret to using the pipe is to have your name written on you somewhere. Once he writes your name on your pants, you’ll be able to enter Twilight Town. Simply head back into the pipe and get ready to start Chapter 4.

And that’s how you get to Twilight Town in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more