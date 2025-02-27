Slaying monsters is fun and all, but you’ll also need to learn how to trap them if you want to gather every monster part for armor forging. To do that, you’ll need specific materials. Here’s how to get Trap Tools in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds doesn’t explicitly teach you how to trap monsters or how to get Trap Tools, but if you’ve played previous games in the series, this should feel familiar.

First, you can get Trap Tools by purchasing them from the Provisions Stockpiler NPC at your Base Camp. Speak with him and scroll through his stock to find the Trap Tools, which will cost you 200 Zenny each. I definitely recommend buying a good number of them, especially if you plan on farming specific monsters, or if you want to try to catch one of each monster in the game.

The only way to get Trap Tools is by buying them at Base Camp, and this item cannot be found out in the wild like the other resources.

Now that you have your Trap Tools, it’s time to put them to good use. You can craft them with a Net (with Spiderweb or Ivy) to make a Pitfall Trap, or craft them with a Thunderbug Capacitor to make a Shock Trap.

Both Traps will get the job done, but be aware that certain monsters are immune to certain traps. For instance, Shock Traps won’t work on Rey Dau because, well, it’s a lightning dragon. It doesn’t care about getting shocked. In that scenario, you’ll want to use the Pitfall Trap instead.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you can only carry one Trap item with you at a time, so make sure to only use them when the monster is weak.

And that’s how to get and use Trap Tools in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

