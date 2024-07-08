Bunny is one of the most popular Descendants in The First Descendant, but she has an even stronger form in Ultimate Bunny. Here’s how to get Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant.

Getting Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant

As with most Descendants, there are two separate ways to acquire Ultimate Bunny in The First Descendant. You can either research the Descendant at Anais’ shop or purchase her from the in-game store. I’ll explain both methods further below.

How to Research Ultimate Bunny

For starters, the game’s intended way for you to earn Ultimate Bunny is by acquiring the materials necessary to research her. All Ultimate versions of Descendants cost extra materials, however, so it’ll likely take several hours of grinding before you’re able to research Ultimate Bunny.

The materials required to research Ultimate Bunny are as follows:

Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells Research Materials: 949 Repton, 919 Ceramic Composite, 73 Encrypted Neural Circuit, 1 Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells Blueprint

Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer Research Materials: 1,285 Superfluid, 869 Hardener, 102 Specialized Biometal, 1 Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer Blueprint

Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst Research Materials: 1,247 Carbon Crystal, 1,023 Reverse Charging Coil, 89 Pure Energy Residue, 1 Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

Ultimate Bunny Code Locations: Intercept Battle: Hanged Man (Amorphous Material Patten 052), Intercept Battle (Hard) Obstructer (Amorphous Material Patten 106), Echo Swamp (Hard) Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor



The three blueprints required to research the first three Ultimate Bunny pieces can’t be earned until the mid-late game of The First Descendant. Then, the Ultimate Bunny Code requires an extremely high level to acquire, as you need to complete two late-game Void Intercept Battles or finish an Echo Swamp mission on Hard difficulty.

Once you have all these materials, bring them to Anais to start the day-long research process.

Is it Worth Purchasing Ultimate Bunny?

If you don’t want to go through all that grinding, you can purchase Ultimate Bunny outright from the in-game store. You can visit the store by going to your inventory and then clicking on the “store” tab at the top of the screen. Here, you can find Ultimate Bunny and you can see how much the Descendant costs and what she comes with.

Ultimate Bunny costs 5,000 Caliber and comes with a couple of skins as well as some advanced materials. That’s certainly a hefty amount of Caliber, so I only suggest purchasing Ultimate Bunny if you’re confident that she’s the Descendant you’re going to main.

The First Descendant is available now.

