How to Get Ultimate Valby Enhanced Cells Blueprint in The First Descendant

Ultimate Valby is proving to be a hit with fans of The First Descendant, but getting all the components to build her can be tough. Here are the sources for the Enhanced Cells Blueprint.
Best Farms for Ultimate Valby Enhanced Cells
There are three different sources that can potentially drop the blueprint for the Valby Enhanced Cells.
|Amorphous Material
|AM Drop Chance
|Mission
|Location
|Opened At
|Item Drop Chance
|011-Mutant AA
|10%/36%/54%
|Block Kuiper Mining
|Sterile Land, Classified Area
|Stunning Beauty
|3%
|044-Mutant AA
|100%
|Old Mystery
|Hagios, Starfall ROad
|Swamp Walker
|6%
|115-Mutant AA
|100%
|The Haven
|Hagios (Hard)
|Frost Walker (Hard)
|32%
Which one of these you actually prefer to do will depend a lot on where you are in the game. However, as the content gets harder, the drop chances improve. If you are at the point where taking on Frost Walker on hard is no big deal for you, then that’s a really solid farm. You have a 100% chance of getting the Amorphous Material and then a 32% chance of getting the blueprint itself to drop, so you should be able to wrap that one up in no time.
The one to avoid is 011-Mutant AA, as the odds are just bad all around, and if you are still at the point of farming Stunning Beauty like that, then you are better spent playing through the game until you can farm Swamp Walker and get those improved drop rates. With a 100% chance for the AM drop from Old Mystery and a 6% chance from Swamp Walker, it actually isn’t terrible, especially with Swamp Walker being the easiest late-game Void Intercept fight. That 6% chance will put you in the region of 80 runs to get a 99% probability that the drop will occur.
Once you have the blueprint, you will need the following to build it at Anais in Albion:
- 949 Repton
- 538 Compound Coating Material
- 75 Conductive Metallic Foil
- Ultimate Valby Enhance Cells Blueprint
And you can find those resources here:
|Resource
|Best Farming Source
|Repton
|Obtained by destroying Resource Boxes or opening Munitions Boxes in Kingston. Use your scanner to find them, as they will be marked by white chevrons on the screen.
|Compound Coating Material
|Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Echo Swamp.
|Conductive Metallic Foil
|Is obtained from Encrypted Vaults in Echo Swamp.
And that’s it! You are one step closer to building your Ultimate Valby and enjoying those sweet late-game farms.
The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.
Published: Aug 5, 2024 06:42 am