Image Source: NetEase
Video Games
How to Get Units for Free in Marvel Rivals

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Published: Feb 3, 2025 11:27 pm

Marvel Rivals might be free-to-play, but that just means you’ll also be seeing lots of microtransactions and various currencies used to buy cosmetics. Here’s how to get Units for free in Marvel Rivals.

What are Units in Marvel Rivals?

Units are an in-game currency in Marvel Rivals that are used to purchase cosmetics for characters, such as skins and sprays. You can check out the Shop tab from the main menu to see everything for sale, then buy the items that you think look the coolest.

Cosmetics have no bearing on gameplay, and you’ll never have to worry about heroes or their powers getting locked behind a paywall.

How to Get Units in Marvel Rivals

There are two main ways of getting Units in Marvel Rivals: by unlocking them through the Battle Pass, and by completing missions. I’ll go through both methods in more detail below.

Battle Pass

While you could spring for the Luxury track on the Battle Pass, the free track also gives you a fairly decent amount of Units. As you play more matches, you’ll be able to unlock more sections on the Battle Pass, and grab some Units from there.

In addition to that, some of the Battle Pass sections also offer Lattice, which can be exchanged for more Units.

Complete Missions

You’ll also want to keep up with your Season-specific missions to earn more Units. These are one-off missions that can offer quite a few Units, along with other currencies like Chrono Tokens and Lattice.

It’s worth noting that the usual daily and weekly missions don’t seem to offer Units as rewards, so you’ll want to focus on the Season ones.

And that’s how to get and use Units in Marvel Rivals. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how the rank reset system works.

Marvel Rivals
