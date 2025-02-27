How to Get & Use Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds

Just forging new armor sets isn’t quite enough in Monster Hunter Wilds. At some point, it might make more sense to upgrade existing ones to help you keep up with the challenges ahead. Here’s how to get and use Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

Getting Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds

Armor Spheres are usually handed out as quest rewards in Monster Hunter Wilds, which means that you’ll get them for completing main and optional quests in the game.

As you progress through the main story of Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll start getting Armor Spheres as quest rewards once you’ve beaten Uth Duna for the first time. After that, pretty much all of the main and optional quests from Uth Duna onwards will start offering Armor Spheres as quest rewards.

To check what rewards are available, select a quest from the journal, then press the R1 button to take a look at the rewards list. After a successful hunt, you’ll get your rewards on the results screen.

This also means that Spheres are quite easily farmable. You should get a good amount of them just playing through the main story naturally, but you’ll also get a bunch if you’re diligent about doing all of your optional quests as they pop up.

How to Use Armor Spheres

Armor Spheres are a very important resource as they’re required to upgrade your armor pieces. While in base camp, speak with Gemma the smithy and choose to forge or upgrade your armor. Select a piece of gear that you’ve already crafted, then press R1 to switch over to the Upgrade tab.

Select the item you want to upgrade, and you’ll need to hand over Armor Spheres and some Zenny to upgrade it. Do note that as the upgrade level gets higher, the cost to bring it to the next level also increases.

And that’s how to get and use Armor Spheres in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy