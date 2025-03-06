Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get & Use Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Mar 5, 2025 10:15 pm

Just rolling credits in Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t quite enough. There’s still plenty of content to check out in the post-game section, once you get into the High Rank missions. Here’s how to get and use Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Getting Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds

Commission Tickets can only be obtained once you reach High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds. This happens shortly after you’ve rolled credits. Continue following the main quest path, and you’ll unlock the Support Ship at the Windward Plains Base Camp.

Speak with Santiago at the Support Ship, then choose Request Goods. From here, choose the Misc. Items option, and you’ll have a chance of getting a Commission Ticket that you can buy after that. After requesting items, you do have to wait for Santiago to refresh his shop inventory. Once it’s been refreshed, check his stock to see if he has the Commission Ticket for sale.

Do note that you’re not guaranteed to get the Commission Ticket, so it may take a few tries. It’s also worth noting that you have to use Guild Points to buy items from him, so keep a good supply in your reserves.

How to Use Commission Tickets

Commision Tickets are a crafting material in Monster Hunter Wilds, and they can be used to craft weapons and armor. Take it to Gemma at any Base Camp, and you can use it for the following items:

  • Jawblade I
  • Paladin Lance I
  • Giant Jawblade
  • Babel Spear
  • Commission Vambraces
  • Commission Helm
  • Commission Coil
  • Commission Mail
  • Commission Greaves

And that’s how to get and use Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to farm Frenzy Shards and Crystals.

Post Tag:
Monster Hunter Wilds
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content