How to Get & Use Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds

Just rolling credits in Monster Hunter Wilds isn’t quite enough. There’s still plenty of content to check out in the post-game section, once you get into the High Rank missions. Here’s how to get and use Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

Getting Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds

Commission Tickets can only be obtained once you reach High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds. This happens shortly after you’ve rolled credits. Continue following the main quest path, and you’ll unlock the Support Ship at the Windward Plains Base Camp.

Speak with Santiago at the Support Ship, then choose Request Goods. From here, choose the Misc. Items option, and you’ll have a chance of getting a Commission Ticket that you can buy after that. After requesting items, you do have to wait for Santiago to refresh his shop inventory. Once it’s been refreshed, check his stock to see if he has the Commission Ticket for sale.

Do note that you’re not guaranteed to get the Commission Ticket, so it may take a few tries. It’s also worth noting that you have to use Guild Points to buy items from him, so keep a good supply in your reserves.

How to Use Commission Tickets

Commision Tickets are a crafting material in Monster Hunter Wilds, and they can be used to craft weapons and armor. Take it to Gemma at any Base Camp, and you can use it for the following items:

Jawblade I

Paladin Lance I

Giant Jawblade

Babel Spear

Commission Vambraces

Commission Helm

Commission Coil

Commission Mail

Commission Greaves

And that’s how to get and use Commission Tickets in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to farm Frenzy Shards and Crystals.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy