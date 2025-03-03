How to Get & Use Lucky Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds

Farming monsters for their parts is basically the entire point of a Monster Hunter game, and the good news is that there are ways to help make that farming process more efficient. Here’s how to get and use Lucky Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Getting Lucky Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds

First off, Lucky Vouchers can be obtained in Monster Hunter Wilds by playing online and claiming your login bonus.

When you boot up the game, connect to the servers, then bring up the menu and tab over to Items and Equipment. From here, select Login Bonus, and you’ll be rewarded with a Lucky Voucher. You’ll be able to claim one per day, so make sure to grab it every time you log in.

How to Use Lucky Vouchers

When you start a quest by talking to Alma, you’ll be able to accept and depart, or accept and prep. Above those two options, you should see another option that says Use Lucky Voucher. Select that, and the game will make sure that your Voucher gets activated for that quest.

What are Lucky Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds?

To put things simply, Lucky Vouchers will double the rewards you get for completing a quest. This is especially useful for folks who are looking to farm a specific monster multiple times to complete an armor set or forge a weapon.

With double rewards, you’ll be able to cut down the amount of time you need to spend farming, as you’ll get a lot more parts and rewards for your efforts. The Voucher also applies to gems, monster certificates, and Zenny. Becase Lucky Vouchers are so rare, I’d recommend saving them for tougher quests in High Rank.

And that’s how to get and use Lucky Vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

