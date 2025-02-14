How to Get & Use Master Strike in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The melee combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be pretty brutal especially early on, when you’re still trying to get the hang of things. There is, however, one move that can make things very easy. Here’s how to learn and use the Master Strike in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Learning the Master Strike in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The Master Strike is a move that Henry needs to learn in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 before he can start using it. After completing the tutorial section and getting the freedom to explore the open-world, talk to Bara the beggar in Troskowitz and she’ll tell you about an NPC named Tomcat, which unlocks the Combat Training side quest.

Tomcat can be found in the Nomads’ Camp, which is right next to the Cumans’ Camp, and near Bozhena’s Hut. Speak to him to start the quest Combat Training I, which is pretty easy to clear. After that, save your game, then speak to him again to start Combat Training II, which is a much tougher challenge.

You’ll need to clear Combat Training II and beat Tomcat in a swordfight in order to get him to teach you Master Strike. You can attempt this quest very early on in the game, but I’d recommend leveling up your Strength stat first before trying. Failing the quest will leave Henry in very bad shape, so you definitely want to save your game before each attempt.

When you beat Tomcat in Combat Training II, you’ll learn the Master Strike and you can start using it in battle.

How to Use Master Strike

Master Strike is a move that can only be performed with swords; you can’t use it with any other weapon type.

While in combat, watch where your opponent is holding their weapon, and hold your sword in the opposite direction. For instance, if your opponent is holding their weapon and attacking from the left, hold your sword to the right.

Just as your opponent attacks, the green shield icon will appear in the middle of the screen. Once the icon appears, hit the attack button and Henry will perform the Master Strike. This allows him to parry the attack and immediately counter with an unblockable move. Of course, you need to make sure to hit the attack button while your weapon is in the opposite direction of your opponent’s.

This is one of the most powerful combat moves in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and it pretty much trivializes most of the combat encounters in the game.

And that’s how to get and use the Master Strike in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including what to do with the Wandering Drunk, and a rundown of all romance options.

