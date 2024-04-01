How to Get & Use Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are a lot of resources to be gathered in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and some are just a bit harder to find than others. Here’s how to get and use Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sunstone Location

There are two main ways of getting Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as listed below:

By farming them from enemies near Dragonsbreath Tower

By purchasing them from Mubarak

First, you can attempt to farm them off Grim Ogres, Serpents, and Gorechimeras, all of which spawn around the Dragonsbreath Tower in the Battahl region. Do note that the Sunstone drop rates are pretty low, though, so it’ll likely take some time for you to farm everything you need, especially considering that you need to wait for them to respawn as well.

You can also check the ore deposits scattered around Dragonsbreath Tower to mine them, though this is also left up to RNG.

Alternatively, you can purchase a Sunstone for 3,000 gold from Mubarak, who’s located in the north part of Battahl. The tricky part about this, however, is that Mubarak is a wandering beastren merchant, which means that his location will change over time. He’s usually found walking along the roads in northern Battahl, so just be on the lookout for a beastren with a backpack.

I’ve included a screenshot of where I found him the first time down below:

It’s also worth noting that Mubarak is not guaranteed to carry Sunstones, and you’ll need to refresh his inventory after every two or three in-game days.

What Sunstone Is For

Sunstone is used to upgrade and enhance your equipment in Dragon’s Dogma 2. At the time of writing, these are the only items I’ve found that require Sunstone for upgrades:

Vermundian Heaven’s Key

Battahli Heaven’s Key

Elven Heaven’s Key

Dwarven Heaven’s Key

Vermundian Dragon’s Breath

Elven Dragon’s Breath

If you’re not planning on using any of the above items, you won’t need any Sunstone.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting and using Sunstone in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

