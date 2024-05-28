How to Get & Use Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves

During your explorations around Solaris-3, you’ll encounter many different resources that can be used in Wuthering Waves, such as the Wood-texture Shards. There are many different sources for these, and here’s what you can do with them.

Where to Use Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves

Wood-textured Shards can be used in the Souvenir Store in Jianzhou (the gift icon on the map) with Ganxue. You can exchange them for various items at the store, including Lustrous Tides, food recipes, Weapon/Skill materials and all types of Experience. However, all items have a certain limit, and you cannot get more of them once you cap them out.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you obtain all available items in the Store, players can use their extra Shards to get some Shell Credits, which have no limit. The most recommended way to spend them is to buy all Lustrous Tides first, then start getting other Experience/Materials as you need them. You can buy the remaining items later as needed. But since you get a lot of them through sheer exploration, you should always have plenty of these if you’ve been exploring well.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Get Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves

Wood-textured Shards are obtained by opening the various chests scattered around the map. Certain quests might also reward a few of them, but exploration is undoubtedly the main source for them. After you manage to get a lot of them in your inventory, return to the city and spend them as you need to give even more value to all of your adventuring efforts.

Due to the mentioned limit for Store items, Wood-textured Shards end up becoming merely another way to make money in Wuthering Waves in the long run, but can also indirectly help you save a lot of Waveplate by simply buying the items instead of farming for them. Quite useful even when your main objective is to level up as quickly as possible, as you can now spend your limited energy resources on more useful farming methods.

