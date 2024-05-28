Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get & Use Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves

No need to spend them wisely
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: May 28, 2024 12:33 am

During your explorations around Solaris-3, you’ll encounter many different resources that can be used in Wuthering Waves, such as the Wood-texture Shards. There are many different sources for these, and here’s what you can do with them.

Recommended Videos

Where to Use Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves

Wood-textured Shards can be used in the Souvenir Store in Jianzhou (the gift icon on the map) with Ganxue. You can exchange them for various items at the store, including Lustrous Tides, food recipes, Weapon/Skill materials and all types of Experience. However, all items have a certain limit, and you cannot get more of them once you cap them out.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Related: Wuthering Waves Weapon Tier List

Once you obtain all available items in the Store, players can use their extra Shards to get some Shell Credits, which have no limit. The most recommended way to spend them is to buy all Lustrous Tides first, then start getting other Experience/Materials as you need them. You can buy the remaining items later as needed. But since you get a lot of them through sheer exploration, you should always have plenty of these if you’ve been exploring well.

The wood-textured shards store in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Get Wood-Textured Shards in Wuthering Waves

Wood-textured Shards are obtained by opening the various chests scattered around the map. Certain quests might also reward a few of them, but exploration is undoubtedly the main source for them. After you manage to get a lot of them in your inventory, return to the city and spend them as you need to give even more value to all of your adventuring efforts.

Due to the mentioned limit for Store items, Wood-textured Shards end up becoming merely another way to make money in Wuthering Waves in the long run, but can also indirectly help you save a lot of Waveplate by simply buying the items instead of farming for them. Quite useful even when your main objective is to level up as quickly as possible, as you can now spend your limited energy resources on more useful farming methods.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 28, 2024
Read Article How to Use Photo Mode in Wuthering Waves & Screenshot Location
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Use Photo Mode in Wuthering Waves & Screenshot Location
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 27, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Complete Progression Guide
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Wuthering Waves Complete Progression Guide
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 28, 2024
Read Article How to Use Photo Mode in Wuthering Waves & Screenshot Location
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Use Photo Mode in Wuthering Waves & Screenshot Location
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 27, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Complete Progression Guide
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Wuthering Waves Complete Progression Guide
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 27, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.