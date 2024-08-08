Pirate robots wouldn’t be the same without some iconic hats, which are one of the collectibles available in SteamWorld Heist II. If you want some flashy headgear for yourself, here’s how to grab hats in SteamWorld Heist II.

How To Grab Hats During Missions in Steamworld Heist II

Enemies can drop their hats in SteamWorld Heist II if you bring them down without destroying the hat itself. As enemies typically explode once defeated, aim for the head to take the hat off before blowing your target up, and then grab it from the ground later. This requires some precise shooting and a bit of luck, as you’re risking destroying the hat itself or failing to knock it to the ground.

Dropped hats will stay on the ground until the level is concluded, so you can get rid of any remaining enemies before trying to go for them. I recommend using more precise shooters (such as Snipers) for better chances. But getting them with any other jobs isn’t impossible either, as I have obtained a few of them with Reaper Wesley too. You can freely repeat levels until you get all of the hats if you happen to miss one, which is also a good way to level your crewmates quicker.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Many missions will have a side objective of getting hats from opponents, which you can use to customize Captain Leeway. Nothing’s quite as intimidating as a Captain with a big hat. You can change hats anytime you’re not in a mission through the pause menu. Collecting them is an interesting side objective, but it could take time to get all of them.

You can also change the game’s difficulty settings at any time if you want, which will make returning to previous levels even easier and, consequently, less of a chore to collect hats.

