How to Heal & Restore Health in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Taking damage in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be a serious pain, especially since you need to take care of your gear, and healing up isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do early on. Here’s how to heal up and restore health in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Healing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are a few ways to heal and restore health in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and I’ve listed them all down below:

By eating food or drinking alcohol

By consuming a Marigold Decoction potion

By sleeping

Sounds pretty basic, right? Except it’s not, especially if the conditions aren’t right. I’ll go over each method in more detail down below.

Eating Food and Drinking Alcohol

When you take damage, you can regenerate your lost HP over time by eating fresh food or drinking alcohol. However, do take note that if your Nourishment is already at 100, eating anymore food will only give you the Overfed debuff, which will cause you to take a hit to your maximum stamina.

Not only that, if Henry’s already full, you won’t be able to consume food at all, leaving you stuck with low health unless you have some other method of restoring your HP.

In addition to that, drinking alcohol might be a good way to heal up, but it can also leave you Drunk. This isn’t as bad as it sounds, especially since you can unlock perks that give you some benefits even when you’re Drunk.

Using a Potion

Just like in the first game, you can also heal up by brewing and drinking a Marigold Decoction potion. That being said, you do need to gather the materials yourself and brew the potion, and make sure to have some on hand at all times.

Sleeping

Finally, you can also restore health by resting and sleeping in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. This is easier said than done, though, as you can’t just sleep in some stranger’s bed, or they’ll report it as a crime unless you’re able to talk them out of it.

It’s possible to find campsites and hay beds out in the open-world, though the quality of sleep you get from those won’t be as high as a proper bed.

I’d highly recommend paying up for a bed at a nearby inn when it’s nighttime. If you’re still early on in the game and working on going to the wedding, you can also visit the miller or blacksmith as part of the main quest to get a job and a bed to call your own.

Using Bandages for Bleeding

One other thing to note is that it’s possible to bleed out in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. If you happen to take a lot of slash damage, you may get a Bleeding debuff, which not only drains your HP but also severely impairs your combat prowess.

If you’re bleeding, use a Bandage from your inventory to wrap Henry up and get rid of the debuff.

And that’s how to heal up and restore health in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

