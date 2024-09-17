Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: 11 Bit Studios
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Heat Homes in Frostpunk

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 16, 2024 11:46 pm

Frostpunk is all about rebuilding society in a frozen wasteland, and in order to survive, you need to be able to stay warm. With that in mind, here’s how to heat homes in Frostpunk.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Heating Homes in Frostpunk

Not to be confused with workplaces which can be heated up with Heaters, homes need to be heated up separately in Frostpunk. To do this, build Braziers in a housing district, and that will heat up all homes within that area. Doing so will also heat those homes up to your current generator level, and also supercharge them when you activate that function for your generator.

If you happen to have houses built near your generator, you can also extend the range of your generator to reach more housing districts. However, this becomes less practical as your city expands even further. This means that it’s far more efficient to rely on Braziers to heat up the entire city, and to reach housing districts that are located further away from your city core.

Finally, as you continue developing your buildings and housing districts, you’ll also be able to unlock Insulation upgrades for your homes, which should also help with managing heat levels.

How to Get Braziers

Braziers are a building in Frostpunk that you can unlock by researching the Braziers (Technology) in the development tree. After that, you can build it with 30 Wood and 20 Steel.

You can also explore the following upgrades for them after unlocking the building:

  • Improved Blowers (Technology)
  • Efficient Burners (Technology)
  • Advanced Burners (Technology)
  • Radiator Extensions (Technology)

These will basically improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your Braziers, allowing you manage your heat levels in houses a lot easier.

And that’s how to heat homes in Frostpunk. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Frostpunk
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook