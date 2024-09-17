Frostpunk is all about rebuilding society in a frozen wasteland, and in order to survive, you need to be able to stay warm. With that in mind, here’s how to heat homes in Frostpunk.

Heating Homes in Frostpunk

Not to be confused with workplaces which can be heated up with Heaters, homes need to be heated up separately in Frostpunk. To do this, build Braziers in a housing district, and that will heat up all homes within that area. Doing so will also heat those homes up to your current generator level, and also supercharge them when you activate that function for your generator.

If you happen to have houses built near your generator, you can also extend the range of your generator to reach more housing districts. However, this becomes less practical as your city expands even further. This means that it’s far more efficient to rely on Braziers to heat up the entire city, and to reach housing districts that are located further away from your city core.

Finally, as you continue developing your buildings and housing districts, you’ll also be able to unlock Insulation upgrades for your homes, which should also help with managing heat levels.

How to Get Braziers

Braziers are a building in Frostpunk that you can unlock by researching the Braziers (Technology) in the development tree. After that, you can build it with 30 Wood and 20 Steel.

You can also explore the following upgrades for them after unlocking the building:

Improved Blowers (Technology)

Efficient Burners (Technology)

Advanced Burners (Technology)

Radiator Extensions (Technology)

These will basically improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your Braziers, allowing you manage your heat levels in houses a lot easier.

And that’s how to heat homes in Frostpunk. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

