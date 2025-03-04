How To Help Big Dill With the Party in Fortnite Chapter 6

The latest Story Quests for Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 are here, and it’s not getting any easier for players to earn XP. In fact, one of the Week 2 challenges asks players to complete a series of tasks. Here’s how to help Big Dill with the party in Fortnite.

How To Help Big Dill Throw a Party in Fortnite

After you talk to Joss and deal damage to players in either Lonewolf Lair or Crime City, you must head back to the latter to meet up with Big Dill. The challenge asks you to observe him in his natural habitat, which is a party. However, there isn’t any direction outside of that, which may leave you scratching your head.

Well, what the game is telling you to do is to complete Week 2’s Found Quest. This involves you speaking to Big Dill about a party he wants to throw in Fortnite, but he needs some help getting everything together. After you speak to him on the roof of the building in Crime City, he will task you with finding four items, two containers full of drinks and two records. Keep in mind that The Escapist had trouble getting Big Dill to start the quest, so you may have to restart your game to get things moving.

All four of the items are in the building he’s standing on top of, including a drink container on the roof, and they will all have icons with exclamation points over them. It’s up to you to move out and interact with all four items. However, be careful, as other players are roaming around Crime City, and they’re not going to help you complete your Quest. So, make sure to pick up any weapons you find along the way and prepare for a fight.

The other option is not to land at Crime City but at a nearby POI or landmark to gather loot before heading in to meet with Big Dill. After all, the mission isn’t going anywhere, and you can wait for all of the fighting to be done and go about your business then. Sure, you could always run into someone at your new spot as well, but Crime City is arguably the hottest drop in Season 6, Chapter 2, so it’s best not to spend too much time there.

Once you interact with all four items, head back to the roof and talk with Big Dill about the Fortnite party. You will complete both the Found Quest and Stage 3 of the Wanted: Joss Outlaw Quests. Plenty of XP will hit your account, and you can then turn your attention to the next Quest, which asks you to eliminate players with the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle. If you play your cards right, you can knock out that challenge in the same game. Just grab a car and head toward any shooting you hear with the weapon in your inventory.

And that’s how to help Big Dill with the party in Fortnite. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

