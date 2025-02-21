How to Help the Wounded in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Finger of God Quest Guide)

Lots of crazy things go down at Nebakov Fortress, especially after the Necessary Evil quest that forces you to side with Semine or Hashek. Here’s how to treat the wounded during the Finger of God quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Helping the Wounded in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

After the chaos that goes down in Nebakov, you’ll have the opportunity to help treat the wounded people in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. If you’re looking to romance Klara, it’s important to get this right.

Before you get started, you can speak with Klara to get some tips and information on how to treat specific symptoms. You’ll also want to grab all of the supplies at Klara’s house before tending to them. If you’re still having trouble, that’s where we come in.

How to Treat Kozliek

Here’s what you need to do to treat Kozliek successfully:

Clean the wound with water or schnapps. Cauterize the wound. Change the bandage. Give him a Fever Tonic.

How to Treat Mark

Mark should be located right next to Kozliek, and here’s what you need to do:

Clean the wound with schnapps, and make sure he doesn’t fall asleep. Dress the wound. Give him a Painkiller Brew.

How to Treat Zwerk

Last but not least, Zwerk also needs some treatment, and here’s how to do it:

Clean the wound with schnapps. Sew up the wound. Dress the wound. Use the Chamomile Brew and rub it on the wound. Give him an alcoholic drink.

And that’s it! To complete this part of the quest, speak with Klara, and you should be able to report that all three patients have been properly treated and will make a full recovery.

That’s how to treat the wounded in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 during the Finger of God quest. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a breakdown of all romance options, and how to get the best ending.

