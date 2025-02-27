How to Hide Helmet in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster hunting may be the name of the game, but you can’t neglect your fashion while you’re doing that either. If you’re wondering how to hide your character’s helmet and headgear in Monster Hunter Wilds, here’s what you need to know.

Hiding Helmet in Monster Hunter Wilds

To hide your character’s helmet in Monster Hunter Wilds, bring up the menu and go to Options.

From here, head to the Game Settings tab and look for the option that says Head Armor Visibility. Then, toggle it on or off as you please.

By doing this, your character’s helmet will no longer appear during cutscenes or in regular gameplay. This means that you’ll be able to see your character’s face throughout the entire game, which can be a nice thing, especially for players who may have spent a ton of time in the character creator.

It’s worth noting that hiding your helmet doesn’t affect your character’s stats. Whichever piece of head armor you have on will be invisible, but you’ll still get the stats and effects from it as per usual.

If you’re looking for more cosmetic options to play around with, you might want to consider checking out the Layered Armor options from your tent in Base Camp as well. While your armor options are more limited there, Layered Armor is a cosmetic feature that’s meant to cater to players who prefer fashion over function, without actually sacrificing the function.

While this has no bearing on gameplay whatsoever, it’s still a nice feature to have and it makes for good screenshots to be shared on social media as well. You’re free to toggle it on or off whenever you want when you get sick of the look.

And that’s how to hide your helmet in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

