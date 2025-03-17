Hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in professional sports. So, that must mean hitting a home run is nearly impossible. That may be the case for professionals, but in the video game world, things are different. Here’s how to hit home runs in MLB The Show 25.

Tips for Hitting Home Runs in MLB The Show 25

When you step to the plate, more likely than not, you’re looking to hit a home run every time. That’s a bad approach in real-world baseball, but in a game, it benefits you greatly to score as many times as possible. However, a lot of luck goes into hitting bombs, as you’re more likely to just run into one than scheme up the perfect plan. There are a few things to look out for as you prepare to hit the long ball, though.

Best Home Run Hitters in MLB The Show 25

One thing you need to realize about hitting home runs is that not every baseball player is good at it. That’s why the Power stat is part of the game, as it puts distance between the guys who hit most of their line drives into the outfield grass and the ones who give fans souvenirs. So, when a new batter comes up to hit, check out their Power stat and ensure they have what it takes to launch something out.

Best Home Run Pitches in MLB The Show 25

It shouldn’t come as a shock, but that curveball in the dirt isn’t going to find its way into the stands. When trying to hit home runs, you need to look for a pitch you can drive, such as a fastball up in the zone or a hanging breaking ball. Velocity also makes a huge difference because the faster the pitch, the harder it will be hit if you’re able to square it up.

Best Home Run Swing in MLB The Show 25

Every time you swing at a pitch in MLB The Show 25, the game gives you feedback. It tells you whether your time was good and how close your PCI was to the ball. To up your chances of hitting home runs, you’re going to want to chase that elusive Perfect/Perfect, which essentially means you couldn’t have hit the ball better. Hitting the right pitch Perfect/Perfect will send the ball flying, and while sometimes it can end in a frustrating out, more times than not, you’ll start rounding the bases.

The last thing to remember is not to get frustrated if you’re not seeing immediate results. Everyone goes through slumps, including professional athletes. Just take some time to practice in offline modes, and soon enough, you’ll be hitting the cover off the ball again.

And that’s how to hit home runs in MLB The Show 25. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether you should go to college or go pro in this year’s Road to the Show.

MLB The Show 25 is now in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

