Catching an AI prey in Ecos La Brea
How to Hunt AI in Ecos La Brea

Hristina Matic
Published: Nov 25, 2024 12:14 am

You might think it would be easier to hunt down the AI animals of Ecos La Brea rather than the player counterparts, but they can be very tricky. Here are some tips on how to hunt AI in the game.

How to catch AI in Ecos La Brea

The main thing you need to remember when hunting AI in Ecos La Brea is stealth. To track an AI, you have to use your nose. Press the scent button and, if there are any in the area, you will see animal icons. If you crouch, you will also see a meter.

The meter indicates how long until an animal is spooked and it fills up when you move. Once it is fully filled up, the AI will start running.

First, you need to take into consideration the speed of your movements.

  • Sprinting will fill up the meter almost instantly.
  • Running also affects it greatly.
  • Trotting fills it up slower.
  • Walking fills it up the slowest, and this should be the way you move as you get closer.

Second, you need to consider the direction you are coming from. If you are going Downwind, the animal will spook faster. Crosswind is the middle ground, but the perfect direction to come from is Upwind.

Finally, you need to consider the AI itself. As you move, you will notice a question mark appear every once and a while above the animal icon.

If you are moving once the question mark is visible, the meter will fill up faster. You have to make sure you stop moving until it disappears.

Now, the meter will fill up before you can reach the AI in Ecos La Brea. You need to be prepared for when it runs. First, make sure to toggle Sprint, as you will really need to book it. The AI are fast, but if you are sprinting, you should easily catch up.

The AI has pretty erratic movement, so it might take you a bit until you get used to it. I suggest trying to hunt in open fields where there aren’t many obstacles interrupting your line of sight.

To get the animal, you have to get very close in order for you to be able to bite down. Once you have your prey, drop it to the ground then eat it. Keep up the cycle of hunting until you’ve had your fill.

