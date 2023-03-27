Resident Evil 4 is no stranger to throwing terrifying monsters at you, but the game has a nasty surprise in store for any player that has ophidiophobia. That’s right, every now and then Resident Evil 4 will take the liberty to throw some snakes at you! These vipers aren’t all bad, despite how surprising their appearances may be, as they’re needed to complete one of the game’s early sidequests and can have some benefits outside of a simple sidequest. But if you’re wondering how to kill them to get the most out of them, here’s how you hunt these vipers in the Resident Evil 4 remake!

Use Your Wits and Your Knife to Hunt Vipers in Resident Evil 4 Remake

First, vipers will begin to appear from Chapter 3 onwards, though their presence is infrequent. If you’re opening crates, a viper may be hiding inside ready to jump at you. Sometimes you’ll encounter them in the environment just slithering around, so make sure you keep an eye out on the ground for anything yellow moving around or the faint sound of hissing.

When you do find a viper, the best way to kill it is to take out your knife and slice it. This will kill the snake instantly and allow you to collect it, provided you have the space for it in your inventory. Make sure you’re quick about killing it though, as the snake can attack you, deal a decent amount of damage, and slither away from you too. It won’t leave the environment permanently, but you could be attacked by the snake again if you don’t kill it quickly. You could technically shoot it as well, but given their small size and how they move somewhat erratically, wide swipes from the knife are the safest bet when hunting them in RE4.

Once they’re dead and stored in your inventory, you can do a few things with them. Probably the first thing you’ll do with them is sell three of them to the Merchant in order to complete the “Viper Hunter” request and gain some valuable spinel. You’ll find plenty of vipers in Chapter 3 on your way to the Fish Farm as part of the main quest, but in case you don’t find three in that chapter, you’ll still come across more as the game progresses. After the request is completed, you can continue to sell them to the Merchant for 1,000 pesetas, but they can also help heal quite a bit of health. It’s your call on how these vipers can best benefit you, but when you see these little guys slither about, get that knife ready and start slicing!

That’s everything you need to know about how to hunt vipers in the Resident Evil 4 remake.