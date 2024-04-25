How to Increase Max HP in Stellar Blade

In Stellar Blade, you can’t just level up and increase your HP. The game adopts a system usually seen in games like Devil May Cry and God of War, in which you must collect items to boost your HP. Here’s how to increase your maximum HP in Stellar Blade.

How to Increase Maximum Health in Stellar Blade

To increase your health in Stellar Blade, you must collect Body Cores from deceased Airborne Squad members.

Upon finding a Body Core, interacting with it allows Eve to absorb the core, granting an increase to your HP or Beta Energy. However, a single body core won’t do it. When collecting body cores, you will need three to increase your HP.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The game will always show how many more you need every time you find a Body Core. Regularly using the Drone to scan and identify these opportunities is crucial for maximizing your potential in Stellar Blade.

Body Cores can only be obtained by locating and interacting with the bodies of deceased Airborne Squad members. These bodies are uniquely positioned sitting upright, often against structures, making them distinct from other types. Use your Drone’s scanning ability to detect these bodies highlighted in a golden outline.

What Are Body Cores?

Body Cores are unique items found on the bodies of fallen Airborne Squad members. They are probably the energy unit that feeds the cybernetic enhancements that the Airborne Squad members have. Each core, when collected, contributes to either increasing your maximum HP or Beta Energy, depending on the sequence of collection.

These items work as an excuse to increase Eve’s power and increase the strength of her Body Frame, but they also work as a narrative device. By using her Squad Members’ Body Cores, Eve is not fighting alone. The Airborne Squad is with her, giving her strength and helping her defeat the Naytiba.

