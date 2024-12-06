In Overthrown, you play the role of a ruler trying to build up your kingdom while protecting it from the nearby bandits that threaten to quite literally take your crown. But a kingdom needs workers to run, so you need to increase your population size to keep things in production.

How Does Population Size Work in Overthrown?

Like many a survival game before it, Overthrown keeps the tutorial elements to a minimum. That means there’s plenty you need to figure out for yourself, including the population cap and how to increase it.

Population size impacts many elements of Overthrown. You need the right number of workers to fill available tasks, including making lumber, farming, and so on. Workers will automatically assign themselves to available jobs, ensuring you have plenty of people hard at work chopping down trees, gathering plants, and eventually protecting your territory.

How To Increase the Population Cap in Overthrown

What Overthrown doesn’t really tell you is how to make that initial 5/5 population cap increase. I spent a good bit of time staring at the number wondering how my village could ever grow if only five people could live there. As it turns out, the population cap increases automatically as you add workstations.

While you might think building new houses brings new people to your civilization, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Similarly, you can’t use the town hall to upgrade or increase the population cap. Instead, your population grows as there is more available work to do.

When you build new workstations, more people will automatically arrive in town to fill open positions. That means that your focus will be on building the housing and other resources to take care of them, not on actually recruiting new people to live in your budding civilization.

How To Keep Your Growing Population Happy in Overthrown

As more people arrive in your village, you will need to build more homes, outhouses, and food service locations to keep them happy. Don’t worry – you’ll get a nice banner pop-up on the side if you don’t have enough resources to keep your people happy.

Keep an eye on the quest log, and you’ll be able to keep up with your population’s needs… as long as you have the resources to fill them. Make sure to build storehouses ASAP so you can store more wood, food, etc. as your population gets bigger.

Another big component in the care and keeping of your population is their confidence in your leadership. If bandits defeat you and take your crown, their happiness level will plummet until you recover it. So, in the event of your untimely demise, regaining the crown should be your top priority.

And that’s how to increase the population size in Overthrown.

Overthrown is available now on PC and Xbox.

