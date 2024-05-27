Leveling up your characters isn’t quite enough in Wuthering Waves; you’ll also need to increase your account level. Here’s how to increase Union level in Wuthering Waves.

Increasing Union Level in Wuthering Waves

Pretty much everything you do in Wuthering Waves will reward you with some Union experience, contributing towards your Union level. Here’s a full list of activities you can do in the game to level up, and we’ll go into more detail for each one down below:

By opening chests

By completing quests

By unlocking the map

By hitting milestones

By doing dailies

By spending Waveplates

As you do these activities, you’ll gain Union experience and level up slowly that way.

Open Chests and Unlock the Map

This one’s pretty basic, but basically you’ll get rewarded just for exploring in Wuthering Waves. As you’re traversing the open-world, keep an eye out for chests. Most are quite easy to open, but some may require to solve an environmental puzzle. You’ll be rewarded with items and resources, Astrite, as well as Union experience.

You’ll also get Union experience and Astrite for activating fast travel points around the world and unlocking more of the map, so make sure to snag those as you’re exploring.

Quest Completion

There are three main types of quests to take on in Wuthering Waves: main story quests, side quests, and Resonator quests. All three types will reward you with Union experience upon completion as well, especially the main story quests.

Side quests and Resonator quests can be unlocked as you progress through the story and explore more of the world, and the latter will give you more Union experience than the former.

Hitting Milestones

If you take a look at the Guidebook, you’ll also see a Milestones tab. These are pretty simple challenges that you can complete to get plenty of useful resources and Union experience. They’re all quite manageable and require you to do things like upgrading weapons and Resonators, as well as completing certain story quests.

Doing Daily Activities

After defeating Scar for the first time in Wuthering Waves, you’ll unlock the Activity tab in the Guidebook, and this is where you’ll be knocking out your dailies. By completing these every day, you’ll also be rewarded with Union experience.

Spending Waveplates

Finally, make sure you’re not neglecting your Simulations either. These require you to spend Waveplates, and this is how you get weapon upgrade materials, Resonator experience resources, as well as money. Your Waveplates will replenish every day, and you’ll also get Union experience by doing Simulations.

What Union Level Does in Wuthering Waves

Now that we’ve gone over all of the ways you can get Union experience in Wuthering Waves, let’s talk about why it’s actually important.

Unlocks more of the main story

Lets you ascend Resonators

First, your Union level needs to hit certain thresholds in order for you to even continue playing through the main story. Secondly, when you first start the game, you’ll only be able to level your characters up to 20. But by increasing your Union level, you can eventually ascend them and level them up even further.

Finally, reaching certain thresholds with your Union level will also allow you to claim free rewards and packs in the shop, which is always nice.

