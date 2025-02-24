No matter the season, the Fortnite map is always full of secrets. Chapter 6, Season 2 takes that to another level with a mysterious quest players can complete if they want to be in a club. Here’s how to join the secret wolf pack in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2.

How To Become Part of the Secret Wolf Pack in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

The mob don calling the shots in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 is Fletcher Kane, who happens to be a wolf. He’s far from the only wolf in Fortnite‘s history, though, and for that reason, he’s starting a secret pack that only a select few players can be a part of. In fact, the only way for you to join up is to wear a wolf skin and head to a specific Landmark on the map, Predator Peak.

Before getting into where to go, it’s important to know which skins are eligible to join the secret wolf pack in Fortnite. Here’s the full list:

Andy Fangerson

The Burning Wolf

Dire

Ione

Wendell

Wolf

How To Find Predator Peak in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

If you have one of those skins, equip it and load into a Battle Royale match. Look for the large mountain just south of Crime City and place your marker there. Once you drop from the bus, you’ll see a massive wolf statue in the distance. Head toward it and land either on top of it or just below.

The secret wolf pack challenge will be completed without doing anything else, but you’ll notice that there’s no reward for all your hard work. While it’s possible that the wolf pack will become important later in the Lawless season, Fortnite is likely telling its playerbase that the prestige of being part of the club is reward enough.

It’s also important to keep in mind that other players might be heading to Predator Peak at the same time you are. If you don’t want to end up back in the lobby before finishing your task, try landing at a nearby area like Crime City and getting a full loadout before heading over. There are chest spawns at Predator Peak, but they are limited, meaning you may have to fight other players to get a gun.

No matter your strategy, however, once you’re part of the wolf pack, you can jump into the action and prove to the rest of the lobby that you’re the true alpha by bringing home a Victory Royale.

And that’s how to join the secret wolf pack in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

