Ever since its launch in September 2024, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 has steadily received post-launch support, particularly for its online multiplayer modes. For those interested in trying out planning new content first-hand, here’s how to join the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 public test server.

How to Join the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Public Test Server

As an important note, though Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is normally available to play on PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S, the public test server currently is not. That means access to this server is only possible for players experiencing the game on PC rather than home consoles. With that in mind, PC players can access the public test server by toggling their game settings through Steam rather conveniently rather than through some convoluted process.

PC players just need to search their Steam library for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and the public test server should appear directly below the main game as its own separate title. Keep in mind that this only occurs if the players have actually purchased a copy of Space Marine 2 on Steam, the public test server is not available to players who don’t already own a copy of the game. After successfully finding the Space Marine 2 public test server in their Steam game library, players will then need to download and install the title, which will have its own standalone files separate from the main game.

What Is Included with the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Public Test Server

The Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 public test server contains new content for both the PvE and PvP game modes, along with new and modified weapons and customization options for players to try out. Most of the changes in the test server version of the game are in PvE mode, with a brand-new map, several of the class restrictions on weapons relaxed, and change to the online gameplay features. Note that the included content, particularly the added PvE content, is still very much a work-in-progress that may change significantly when eventually made available to a wider, official release.

In terms of online gameplay features available in the public test server, there is improved matchmaking for both the PvE and PvP game modes, specifically in regard to team balancing. The PvE matchmaking system tries to reduce the chances of players selecting the same class being deployed on the same team while also including its own prestige leveling system. The PvP mode offers broader customization options for its lobby to enhance that online multiplayer experience.

For PC players that have mods installed for Space Marine 2, they will not be functional in the public test server build of the game. Similarly, while players on the public test server are free to create and customize content based on the assets available, this content will not be saved to the main game given the test server being a completely separate build of the main title. There is no official word if progression or content from the test server will be transferable to the main game, though it is not expected.

