EA Sports College Football 25 is finally here – at least for players who have Early Access. However, this isn’t your older brother’s sports game, as a lot of things are different. So, if you’re having trouble with the basics, here’s how to kick in College Football 25.

The kicking meter in College Football 25 is a lot more complicated than the one found in recent Madden titles. Getting the hang of it starts with pressing the X button on PlayStation and the A button on Xbox. Holding down that button will start the kick meter, but the tricky part comes when you hit the center you’re aiming for.

When you find your meter in the green, you’ll want to hold down the X or A button, and that will allow the strength meter to take over. Allow the meter to fill up to your desired strength, and then let go. Make sure not to let it go into the red, though, as that will lead to an over-kick that could sail out of bounds.

It’s going to take a few times to get this down, so the best course of action is to dive into games against the CPU before trying to take on someone online or even a buddy. There’s nothing worse than talking a bunch of trash to your friend, only to embarrass yourself on the opening kickoff. If you just can’t get the hang of it, however, you can change from a “Top and Hold” kicking style to “Tap and Tap” in the Game Settings under the Kicking tab, which may make things easier.

And that’s how to kick in EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

