How to Knock Out Enemies in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

While it is possible to just go in guns blazing (metaphorically speaking, at least) in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, sometimes you need just a little bit of a lighter touch. Here’s how to knock out enemies and NPCs in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Knocking Out Enemies in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

It’s not always a good idea to just leave a trail of dead bodies in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. There are times where you might be better served knocking out an enemy and leaving them unconscious. Here’s how you do it:

Press the circle button to crouch, then sneak up behind an NPC. Once you’re close enough, the prompt to Knock Out will show up in the bottom right corner, so press the button to do that. When a blue colored icon with swords shows up onscreen, press the R2 button to properly knock out the NPC. If Henry fails the first time and the NPC struggles, another shield icon will show up onscreen, and you can press L2 to stop them from escaping and successfully knock them out.

If you fail both prompts, the NPC will escape and this will likely result in an open confrontation.

This can be a little tricky, as your knock out chances are highly dependent on the NPC’s strength and Henry’s own strength stat. However, there are some perks you can get to make things a little easier, as listed below:

Tight Grip

Sandman

Both perks will give you a higher chance of knocking someone out, which should make sneaking around a lot easier.

How to Stealth Kill Enemies

If you’re looking for a more lethal approach by stealth killing NPCs, you’ll need a dagger. Aside from that, the approach is the same. Sneak up on an NPC from behind, and if you have the dagger equipped, a prompt will show up to let you stealth kill them.

And that’s everything you need to know about knocking out enemies in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get Herb Paris, as well as how to romance Katherine.

