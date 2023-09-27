Do you want to know how to level up fast in Baldur’s Gate 3? We’d assume so, given that you’re reading this article. Leveling up is one of the most efficient ways of getting stronger in Baldur’s Gate 3, because along with the increased health that comes via each level up, you also gain access to new and increasingly over-the-top abilities in each class. It’s only natural then that people would want to know how to level up fast in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Most RPGs have places you can farm grunt enemies, or repeatable quests you can grind out to level up a little bit faster. That’s not really the case in Baldur’s Gate 3 though, because once enemies are dead, they’re dead forever, and while combat is undoubtedly a fun part of the game, it’s not actually the focus. You can also only get to level 12, which means grinding out experience is a little less realistic. You can level up quickly if you know what to do though, so let’s get into it.

How to Level up Fast in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The main things that will level you up in Baldur’s Gate 3 are combat, conversations, and exploration. To level up faster, you’ll want to make sure you explore every nook and cranny you can find in the game, chat with everyone you see, and try to succeed in deception, persuasion, or any other ability checks that crop up. You’ll also want to obliterate any potential enemies you find as you do so, because a lot of them can be worth good experience, especially when you come across an entire horde of goblins who’ve all been drinking too much.

There’s no official way to level up fast in Baldur’s Gate 3 outside of playing the game, which means you’re just going to have to go in there and enjoy one of the best RPGs ever made as it was intended.

However, if you’re someone who’s playing on PC and not on consoles, you can always look to mods to level up quickly. Our favorite mod along these lines is the Fast XP mod by Malcroix. This mod has two options in it. The first will boost you to level 6 at incredible speeds, which allows you to hit that mighty milestone just after you’ve left the Nautiloid, but then experience gain goes back to normal. The other option is to halve the amount of experience needed for each level. You can also go for the Level Up Quick mod by Delfigalo1368, which has even more options, but we’ve not tested it yet.

