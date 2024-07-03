How to Level Up Fast in FFXIV Dawntrail

With so many different combat, crafting, and gathering jobs available to you in Final Fantasy XIV, you need to know how to get them to max level efficiently. So here’s how to level up your jobs fast in FFXIV.

FFXIV Best Leveling Methods

While you could just spam dungeons in FFXIV and do that over and over again to level up your jobs, this may take a lot more time depending on whether you’re a tank, healer, or DPS. While tanks and healers will almost always enjoy instant queues for duty roulettes and dungeons, DPS jobs will likely have to wait a while.

The good news is that there are plenty of other leveling options for DPS jobs so you don’t have to spend all day sitting in a queue.

Duty Roulettes

Okay so I know I just said you shouldn’t sit in a queue, but you should absolutely do your daily duty roulettes if you’re trying to level up any combat job. You get a huge experience bonus from doing each of these, and you’d be missing out by skipping them.

You can probably get away with skipping the MSQ roulette and the Alliance Raid roulette, but the rest should get knocked out pretty quickly.

Grind FATEs

As you’re traversing the open-world in Dawntrail, keep an eye out for the pink circles and symbols on your map. These are FATEs, and are basically open-world events that you can take on with other players in the area. They usually just require you to work together to take down a bunch of enemies or a boss, but they reward you with a good chunk of experience.

Not only that, you’ll also be rewarded with Bicolor Gemstones, which can be used to exchange for materials or even mounts.

PvP

PvP is one of the weakest aspects of FFXIV, but you shouldn’t neglect it if you’re looking to level up a job quickly. Even if you don’t care about PvP, queuing up for a Frontline or Crystalline Conflict game is easy and takes very little time, and the experience rewards are well worth it.

Not only that, but you also get to work towards your Series Malmstones, which comes with great rewards including the new Oppressor mount in Dawntrail.

Palace of the Dead

Finally, Palace of the Dead isn’t really my go-to leveling method of choice anymore, especially since FATEs are so much more efficient, but it’s still a solid pick if you’re looking for a change of pace. POTD runs allow you to get a good sense of what your job will look like at max level, and you also get to work towards getting a nice weapon glamour if you haven’t done so already.

Leveling Up Crafting and Gathering Jobs

For crafters and gatherers, the leveling methods largely remain the same, as listed below:

Craft everything at least once for an experience bonus

Craft items for levequest turn-ins

Do your daily supply and provisioning missions for your GC

And that’s how to level up your jobs quickly in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to play Viper and Pictomancer.

