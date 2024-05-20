How to Level Up Fast in Solo Leveling Arise

Pulling for hunters and weapons is great and all, but if you don’t know how to level up efficiently in Solo Leveling Arise, you’re not gonna get very far. And that’s where we come in.

Recommended Videos

Solo Leveling Arise Fast Leveling Guide

Sung Jinwoo’s level in Solo Leveling Arise is a big factor in determining just how strong you can get in the game. It determines his own level, as well as the level cap of your other hunters. Aside from Gold, experience is the other big resource that will determine how far you can progress in the game.

Below, we’ll go over all of the best methods to level up properly, and also increase your power level overall.

Activity Funds

Just like with Gold, you’ll want to make sure you’re collecting your Activity Funds everyday. These are a great source of experience points, and you’ll also get a small bonus as you increase your tier by leveling up Sung Jinwoo and the hunters.

When you have enough Gold to spare, considering leveling up your other hunters too just to increase the cumulative level of all your hunters. This will bring up your Activity Funds tier, and also increase the amount of bonus experience points you receive.

Clearing Gates Efficiently

I’ve already gone over this briefly in our Gold farming guide, but clearing Gates efficiently is key to getting the maximum amount of experience points possible. You’ll want to make use of the Rescan feature to knock out purple and red Gates, which will give you the most experience.

As you clear Gates, you’ll also get small experience bonuses which go a long way to leveling you up.

Other Ways to Increase Power

Aside from claiming Activity Funds and doing Gates daily, you’ll also gain experience by playing through the story mode of Solo Leveling Arise. That’s about all the ways to gain experience, though, you’ll also need to look at other factors in the game to increase your overall team power. And that’s what I’ll go over in this next section.

Leveling Up Weapons

Because Gold is so hard to come by in Solo Leveling Arise, you want to be a bit careful with what weapons you’re upgrading. That being said, once you do get your hands on some good ones, you can increase their level, and also level up their individual skills. Do note that you can’t level up weapon skills for hunters.

You can also ascend them when you pull dupes from the banner.

Enhancing Artifacts

Similarly, you can also enhance your Artifacts to increase your power level and get stronger. A word of caution: once you go past +10, you’ll need to pay a small Gold fee to swap them out, so do not go past +10 on equipped Artifacts unless you’re absolutely sure you want to keep it. If you’re enhancing Artifacts for challenges, do so on normal ones that you can sell.

Leveling Up Skills

Don’t neglect your skills either. For both Sung Jinwoo and your hunters, you can level up their individual skills to increase your power level. Again, this takes Gold, so prioritize the skills you use more often.

For your hunters, level up your basic and support skills first, as those are the ones you’ll use the most frequently.

Upgrading Hunters

Finally, another way to increase your power level is to upgrade your hunters. This feature will only become available to you past a certain level, and their upgrades are determined by the little Triforce-looking icon on their portraits.

And that’s how to level up fast and efficiently in Solo Leveling Arise. By using all these methods, you can increase your power level even without touching your level itself.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more