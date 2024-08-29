Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Square Enix
Guides
Video Games

How to Level up Fast in Visions of Mana

Visions of a stronger future
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 11:25 am

You’ll need to level up your characters frequently in Visions of Mana, but the grinding process doesn’t need to be tedious. Here are some of the best tactics to level up fast in Visions of Mana.

How to Level Up Quickly in Visions of Mana

Quests and side quests won’t give you any experience in Visions of Mana, so the only way to level up fast is by defeating monsters. Fortunately, all characters share the gained experience whether they participated in battle or not, and will receive it even if they’re knocked out. New party members will already have the same level/experience as the others, too.

All battles automatically grant you a small percentage of extra experience if you complete a few challenges, which are:

  • Defeat all enemies within 10/20/30 seconds
  • Win without you being hit (your allies taking damage is fine)
  • Defeat the enemy with a Class Strike/Elemental Burst

With these rules in mind, here are some of the best tactics to get more experience during your battles.

Search for Lil’ Cactus in All Zones

The most important experience bonus is obtained by finding Lil’ Cactus around the maps. The elusive small creature can be found on every map in the game after you reach Rime Falls, and finding it in 20 different zones grants you a permanent 50% bonus experience to all of your encounters.

Image of the player looking at a Lil' Cactus behind a wagon in Visions of Mana
Screenshot by The Escapist

This can be achieved halfway through the game and will greatly boost you for the latter half, where most of the heavy hitters are, especially when playing on Hard difficulty. Finding Lil’ Cactus 30 times doubles this bonus.

Fight Strong Enemies and Nemeses

When leveling up, always go for the highest available area you have. If you’re being walled by a boss, keep grinding for enemies in the same zone, as it’ll likely be the best place for getting experience. If you find any Nemeses in that zone (excluding Level 50+ ones), don’t be afraid to fight them, as they’re some of the best experience sources.

Image of the player charging at a monster on a dirt path in VIsions of Mana
Screenshot by The Escapist

Some Side Quests during Chapter 5 and beyond tend to have higher-than-average enemies to fight, but they’re easy to tackle, so use them as another chance to level up. But don’t forget that you can boost the obtained experience even further through other methods.

Use Experience Enhancing Items And Valorflies

The Curious Cookie and the Miracle Cookie will further increase your obtained experience by 10 and 15%, respectively, for 10 minutes. Pop one of these whenever you’re going for a Nemeses or boss fights, as these are the best experience sources by far.

If the bonus expires during the battle, its timer will be locked at 0:01 until you defeat all enemies, guaranteeing you the bonus. They’re particularly good if you’re running through the map and beating monster packs quickly, especially if you can trigger regular experience bonuses.

Image of the player using a long strike against an enemy
Screenshot by The Escapist

And most importantly, don’t forget about the Valorflies. The pink-colored butterflies across the map give you a huge experience bonus. If you happen to find one of them, use it to your advantage to get some easy extra experience. Unfortunately, they only spawn randomly and cannot be controlled.

These are some of the best ways to level up fast in Visions of Mana. With a bit of grinding, you’ll naturally also get some extra money, so you’ll rarely find yourself without enough Lucre for new weapons and armor.

Visions of Mana is available now on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

Visions of Mana
Author
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.