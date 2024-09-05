How To Level Up Fast in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Nobody wants to waste time with low-level armor in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. No, we all want to look stylish on the battlefield, but to get new upgrades you’re going to need to earn Requisition and level up. Here’s the best ways we’ve found to do it.

How To Level Up in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Leveling up fast in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is done separately between the Operations and Eternal War game modes, and depending on your goals the one you choose will differ.

Operations don’t just offer XP level boosts, but also Requisition which is an in-game currency to be spent on armor upgrades and class upgrades, alongside Armoury Data which will allow you to level up your weapons for use in Operations. You’ll also earn Mastery Points for each individual weapon by using it in Operations which can be spent for Perk Tree Upgrades.

In Eternal War, you will earn general level XP for the specific game mode and Requisition which can be spent on armor upgrades on the Battle Barge. You will need a lot of Rquisition in this game, and that’s why it’s available in both game modes.

How To Level Up Fast Playing Operations in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

To level up fast doing Operations you must be playing on one of the game’s higher difficulties, as these all reward extra XP to complete the same missions that are available at minimal threat. We would suggest doing what the game suggests and ramping up the difficulty as you level up.

Level 1: Minimal Threat

Level 5: Average Threat

Level 10: Substantial Threat

Level 15: Ruthless Threat

If you are slick enough to skip a difficulty tier, but still be completing missions then that is significantly going to increase the rate at which you level up, but it can be difficult, so there’s no shame in going at the pace that the game suggests. It is also important to note that when you require higher tiers of Armoury Data then you must increase the difficulty to get it. That means you’ll eventually have to step up a level anyway.

You can change the difficulty from the missions select screen by pressing the interact button on your controller or navigating to the top left corner on PC.

As far as which mission you should pick, none of them appear to be significantly shorter than the others, so we would suggest trying out all of them and deciding on which is the fastest for you. Each mission will provide you with XP and Armoury Data, so you should be okay no matter which you choose to farm for levels.

How To Level Up Fast Playing Eternal War in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

To level up in Eternal War the best thing to do is play Capture and Control with a class that has the ability to assist the team. In Capture and Control, you’re going to know exactly where the enemy is headed and be able to place your support move around that location so that it can provide you with the maximum XP.

Of course, getting eliminations will provide the best XP boost in Eternal War, especially in Capture and Control where kills on the control point are worth even more XP. But multiple support assists or just two kill assists can equal the amount of one elimination, so stacking them both will yield the best results.

A simple class that can take advantage of this method is the Tactical. Place Auspex Scan on the location that the enemies are capturing or defending, and you should get multiple scans at 10XP each. Make sure you’re using this new location information to go for kills, more specifically headshots as they are worth more XP.

Just remember you are playing Capture and Control, so anytime you capture or hold a location you’ll be earning XP too. This is why Capture and Control appears to be the best game mode for XP in Space Marine 2 right now.

It’s still early days for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 so it is possible that better ways to level up will be found in the future, but for now we suggest trying out these strategies and seeing how fast you can reap the rewards.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available on Xbox, PS5, and PC now.

