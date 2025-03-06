From Experts and Assistants to Janitors and Security Guards, every staff member in Two Point Museum plays a crucial role. As staff gain experience (XP), they unlock better skills and become more efficient at their jobs. Here’s how to level up staff XP quickly in Two Point Museum.

How To Get Staff XP Fast in Two Point Museum

When staff members head off on Expeditions, certain events (be they good or bad) are only active when they have reached the necessary rank. Not including said staff members in the trip could cost the expedition party a valuable exhibit “+1 Quality” or even put them in danger.

Ranking does not affect a staff member’s day-to-day abilities; however, it does have value beyond the daily trudge. Leveling up opens qualification slots, and these do impact your museum’s daily running.

Leveling up staff members can feel tedious and slow, especially when you still have an enterprise to run, but there are some key ways to maximize your staff’s experience without losing out.

1. Staff Assignments

Image via The Escapist

Each of your staff members has a specialty, especially if they have a qualification when hired. Staff continuously build their experience (although it is a slow process) so keeping staff in the right role means XP is built upon while utilizing their skills.

For example, if an Expert has the Eloquent trait, assign them to leading tours. This builds their XP while maximizing visitor buzz and knowledge, which is a win-win.

Assistants should work in the areas best suited to their traits and talents. If an assistant is good at customer service, don’t hide them away in a marketing office. Keep them on the museum floor to get the best from them and guests.

2. Train Staff Regularly

Image via The Escapist

Training is a direct way to improve their effectiveness, even if it means they are temporarily off the museum floor. Staff don’t earn XP by training in Two Point Museum; however, training opens up the ability for them to progress, therefore earning experience in the future. By building a training room and regularly training staff, you can ensure they learn new skills or improve existing ones, leading to a more efficient workforce in the long run.

Choosing a qualification during training that aligns with their job responsibilities is a good idea – this will help increase their XP quicker once they return to work.

3. Expeditions

Image via The Escapist

Although expeditions mean that staff are absent from your museum, they are a great way to gain XP and level up. This is especially true when visiting areas of the map that offer higher levels of XP when using certain staff members.

The cargo item “XP-dition Journal” helps to increase the expedition XP by 15% and should always be a consideration when sending staff out on journeys. If another item isn’t directly required, consider using the journal.

4. Keep Your Staff Happy

Image via The Escapist

A happy employee is a productive employee. If your staff members are unhappy, tired, or overworked, they will want to quit or take more breaks. Ensure you have enough staff so your museum workers aren’t overworked – but not so many that your staff are idle. Training your staff also increases their salary expectations. Be sure to keep an eye on finances!

So those are some key ways to quickly gain XP and level up your staff for a superior museum. Be sure to check out our other game guides!

Two Point Museum is available now.

