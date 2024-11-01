In modern Call of Duty games, weapon leveling is more important than ever. Thankfully, Treyarch has added the perfect map to help with the grind. Here’s how to level up weapons fast on Nuketown in Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

Which Kills Get the Most Weapon XP in Black Ops 6?

In Black Ops 6, players get Weapon XP for nearly any action performed when holding a particular weapon. This means that generating score by playing objectives and getting assists will help level up weapons fast when playing Black Ops 6.

However, the most direct way to level up weapons is to get special types of Kills with them. Headshots, Longshots, and Point Blank Kills are easiest to go for directly. These types of Kills all award more XP than standard eliminations. Completing Camo Challenges will also net a boost of Weapon XP. As such, prioritize Headshots above all else. This ensures your weapons will level up faster by getting extra XP for Headshots; you’ll find yourself also being awarded XP bonuses for hitting Camo Challenge milestones when reaching a certain amount of Headshot Kills.

It should also be noted that Black Ops 6 has a system called “Eliminations,” which works a bit differently than standard kills. Whether you deal the first shot, last shot, or somewhere in between to an enemy, you’ll always get awarded an Elimination if a player you do damage to is killed. That being said, don’t be afraid to get aggressive and get a few shots on a target, even if you’re not confident you can finish them off. As long as a teammate does shortly after, you’ll be awarded an elimination and the Weapon XP for doing so.

How To Get the Most Weapon XP Possible on Nuketown in Black Ops 6

There are other actions that can be performed to earn Weapon XP besides just Kills and Eliminations. Any score gained from objective play to assists will earn Weapon XP. The easiest way to get the most Weapon XP in Black Ops 6 is by getting assists from UAVs and Counter UAVs. Make sure to run all green perks, including dispatcher, to call in these Scorestreaks early and often. Since Nuketown is such a close-quarters map, your teammates will get more kills than normal when these streaks are up, netting you lots of Weapon XP.

Related: How To Fix Packet Burst Issues in Black Ops 6

Some tacticals can also net assists. The easiest ones by far are smoke grenades. Throw as many of these around the map in high-traffic areas as possible, and kills by teammates under the cover of your smoke will net lots of extra Weapon XP.

Which Mode Is the Best for Weapon XP on Nuketown in Black Ops 6?

Several modes in Black Ops 6 award more Weapon XP per playtime than others. The Nuketown 24/7 playlist is one of the best, since it features exclusively a close-quarters map, ensuring you’ll get into the action often.

In the Nuketown 24/7 playlist, players have the option in the lobby to vote for the mode. The best modes for Weapon XP in this playlist are Kill Confirmed and Domination. Both of these modes have fast action but also offer other ways to earn Weapon XP besides kills. Capturing lots of Domination flags and confirming/denying tags in Kill Confirmed often will yield high Weapon XP.

Treyarch is also offering a Hardcore Nuketown 24/7 Playlist, which can net more XP than Core. Since players have less health in Hardcore, it is far easier to get specialized kills like Headshots and Longshots, which net more Weapon XP than normal kills.

All that said, grab your favorite weapon – or one you’re suffering through Camo Challenges for – get the Strategist Combat Specialty on your class, and head to Nuketown to level up weapons fast in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy