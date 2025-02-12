How to Limitbreak in Verse Piece – Limitbreak Stone Guide

The Limitbreak Stone is one of the best ways to boost your stats. For example, you can Limitbreak your Sword stat for drastically increased damage. I’ll show you how to find these stones and how to use them. Here’s how to Limitbreak in Verse Piece.

Verse Piece Limitbreak Guide

Image by The Escapist

In Verse Piece you have four stats that can Limitbreak including Strength, Defense, Sword, and Special. Each one has a grade where D provides the least amount of scaling but Limitbreak Stones can push these up to A for the best scaling. For example, any sword with your Sword (D) stat will do greatly lower damage than a sword with a Sword (A) stat. I’ve tested the Grade D to A increase with swords and between M1s and skills the increase was about 12.5% to 20% depending on the move. The same goes for the other damage stats and even health with Defense (D to A).

The Limitbreak Stone can be used five times per stat. Each time you use it the Grade will increase with the first time going from D to C. The maximum and best grade is A. Here are all the Grades:

Grade D

Grade C

Grade C+

Grade B

Grade B+

Grade A

To max out all stats, you’ll need 5 stones per stat for 20 total stones.

How to Limitbreak Stats in Verse Piece

Image by The Escapist

To Limitbreak, all you have to do is:

Open up your inventory.

Search for Limitbreak Stone or find it in Materials.

Click on it.

Select the stat you want to Limitbreak.

The stat will increase from D to A with 5 upgrades per stat.

Besides upgrading all your stats with 20 Limitbreak Stones, you can also craft Limitbreak Baits for Fishing or trade them for other items.

How to Get Limitbreak Stones in Verse Piece

Image by The Escapist

There are three methods of getting Limitbreak Stones:

Trading : The best way to get your first Limitbreak Stone is by trading for it. I wouldn’t use your first stone for stats but instead for crafting a Limitbreak Bait so that you can farm more Limitbreak Stones, more on that below in Fishing.

: The best way to get your first Limitbreak Stone is by trading for it. I wouldn’t use your first stone for stats but instead for crafting a Limitbreak Bait so that you can farm more Limitbreak Stones, more on that below in Fishing. Chests : The Limitbreak Stone is an Exotic drop so there’s a random chance you can get it in chests.

: The Limitbreak Stone is an Exotic drop so there’s a random chance you can get it in chests. Fishing: There’s a small chance to get Limitbreak Stones while fishing. I highly recommend getting the Golden Hook and Fisherman trait. When you get your first Limitbreak Stone I would also invest it into the Limitbreak Bait for much better drops and fishing times.

That’s it for my guide on how to Limitbreak in Verse Piece. Check out our Verse Piece Trello guide for all the community hubs for the game.

