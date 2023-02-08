Many Harry Potter fans have wondered if there would be a way to link their Wizarding World account to the recently released Hogwarts Legacy to make the experience more catered to their time with the franchise. And Hogwarts Legacy does have the option to connect the accounts, with plenty of perks to make their playthrough even more engaging — here’s how to do it.

These Are the Steps to Link Your Wizarding World and Hogwarts Legacy Accounts

First, make sure you have a WB Games account in addition to a Harry Potter Fan Club account. Even if you haven’t had an account, now is a great time to set them up if you want to get in on the bonuses and perks when connecting the accounts to the game.

Next, you will want to visit the Hogwarts Legacy account linking page. Here you will use your Harry Potter Fan Club account to log in and make a profile in the game. Then you will click the button that says “Get Sorted Now” on the Legacy Connect page, which will sort you into your house through a quiz. Once you’ve finished the quiz, head back to the Legacy Connect page. You can just click the “Let’s Go!” button to head back, which is located at the bottom of the page.

After that, you will receive your wand by clicking the aptly named “Discover Your Wand” button, which is also on the Legacy Connect page. Here you will enjoy another quiz all about your wand, and once more click on the “Let’s Go!” button to return back to the Legacy Connect page.

From here, click on the button that says “Go to WB Games,” which will allow you to either create or log in to your WB Games account. On the Connections tab here, you will link the device or system you’ll be playing Hogwarts Legacy on. Be sure to also clarify you’ll be using your Harry Potter Fan Club account as well.

Once you link your Wizarding World and Hogwarts Legacy accounts, you will have the option to choose a house and wand earlier in game. You will also obtain two neat item bonuses after linking your account, which are the Beaked Skull Mask and the House Fan-atic School Robe.

Can You Start Hogwarts Legacy and Link Your Account Later?

If you started the game and are worried you won’t be able to link your account, don’t worry! You can link your accounts at any time in the game and still receive the bonuses, though you might miss out on some of the early-game perks of getting to choose your wand and house early if you’ve already completed these in-game.

That’s everything there is to know about how to link your Wizarding World and Hogwarts Legacy accounts! Now you can just enjoy your connected adventure.