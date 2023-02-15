One of Hogwarts Legacy’s more curious side quests is Ghost of Our Love, which hands you a treasure map and asks you to find the location it points to. It’s old fashioned treasure hunting, with no quest marker or glowing trail to mark the way. But to save you some head scratching, here’s the answer to where to find the Ghost of Our Love Quest location in Hogwarts Legacy.

If you want to find the Ghost of Our Love Quest location in Hogwarts Legacy, head to the Forbidden Forest

There are different ways to get the Map With Floating Candles, but the location you need to find on the treasure map is always in the Forbidden Forest. The map shows the Forbidden Forest bridge as well as the forest entrance with its warning signs. You will need to go there at night. If it’s not night, go to your map and advance the time.

Now, cast Lumos. You don’t need to hold down the spell button because casting Lumos toggles it from on to off and back again. Go to the Forbidden Forest archway, then walk towards the stone bridge. As you’re nearly there, three candles will appear. You can also pick up a love letter from the edge of the bridge but you don’t need it.

Follow the candles and you’ll be taken to a location that’s set up for a midnight meeting. There you’ll find a treasure chest which contains the Treasure Seeker’s Scarf. This is actually part of a three-part outfit and it might not be the treasure you were hoping for. Finding this treasure will complete the quest.

And that’s how to find the Ghost of Our Love quest location and solve the Ghost of Our Love quest in Hogwarts Legacy.