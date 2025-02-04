Being a little sneaky sneakerson in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn’t as easy as you might think, especially given how frustrating some of the game’s mechanics can be. Here’s how to lockpick in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Lockpick Guide

For folks who have played the first game, I have some bad news: the lockpicking mini-game makes a return in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and it’s pretty much just as bad as it was in its predecessor.

Here’s how to lockpick:

Make sure you have a lockpick in your inventory. Interact with a lock. This can be a locked door or a locked chest. Use the right stick to explore the lock until the cursor turns into a golden circle. While using the right stick to keep the cursor golden, hold the L2 button to rotate the lock all the way to unlock it.

It sounds simple, but here’s the thing. Keeping the right stick on the golden circle is way harder than you might imagine. While holding L2, you also need to make sure you’re always hovering on the golden circle with the right stick, or the lockpick will break, forcing you to restart the entire process.

Because of this, I recommend saving your game right before attempting to pick a lock. Keep in mind that if your lockpick breaks, you’ll lose it, and you’ll also make some noise which might attract nearby NPCs to come investigate.

It’s a very frustrating process, but just keep at it and you’ll eventually get the hang of it. I also recommend starting with easier locks. As your lockpicking skill improves, you’ll have less trouble trying to open these locks.

How to Get More Lockpicks

Lockpicks are fairly easy to find in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. You can’t really buy them from merchants, but more often than not, you’ll be able to loot them off guards, soldiers, and bandits.

You don’t have to engage them in combat; you can just pickpocket them if that’s easier for you.

And that’s how to use the lockpick in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

