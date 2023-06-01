How to Make a Custom Relic in Honkai: Star Rail

Relics are sets of equipable items that you can use on your characters in Honkai: Star Rail, and they make up a huge bulk of a character’s stats and can absolutely be the difference between dealing a ton of damage and hitting like a wet noodle. The issue with them is that they are entirely RNG-dependent. You need to first get the right Relics and then hope that they roll the kinds of stats you want them to have for your characters, like Crit Damage. They often end up useless and a waste of precious Trailblaze Power in Honkai: Star Rail, but once you’re past Trailblaze level 40 there is a magical way to craft a custom Relic of any set with the Primary stat of your choosing once per Nameless Honor period — here is how to make it.

How to Craft a Custom Relic in Honkai: Star Rail with Better Stats

If you navigate to your phone menu in Honkai: Star Rail and head to the Nameless Honor tab, you’ll find a battle pass-like system that runs for about one month in duration before refreshing. Luckily, it has a very generous free tier that everyone has access to, netting great rewards every time you level it up. What we’re most interested in here however is tier 40, where you’ll receive an item called Self-Modeling Resin. This is what will allow you to create one custom Relic per Self-Modeling Resin you obtain, which will be once per month if you hit level 40-plus on the Nameless Honor each time.

To use your Self-Modeling Resin to make a relic, head back to your Honkai: Star Rail phone menu and select the Synthesize tab. If you’ve unlocked it, you’ll find the fourth tab along the top of the page to be the Relic Crafting menu. Here you can use the Relic Remains you gain from breaking down unwanted 5-Star Relics to craft new ones from the sets you’re after for your characters. This in itself is an amazing way to get more attempts at finding the right Relics you’re looking to find for your characters, but the Self-Modeling Resin allows you to take it one step further.

Select the Relic set and Relic Piece that you want to craft a customized version of and ensure you have 100 Relic Remains ready to be used. Just below the Relic, you’ll see the option to use Customized Synthesis; keep in mind the Head and Hands Relic Pieces have fixed implicit stats and can’t be rolled any differently and therefore can’t be customized. In the Customized Synthesis menu for your Relic piece, you’ll now be able to choose the desired implicit main stat of your choice, such as Critical Rate or Critical Damage, to guarantee yourself a strong Relic to use.

It doesn’t let you customize the sub stats on the Relics, as those are still randomly generated, but at least you’ll have a good main stat you can work with, which can be a huge damage boost to your characters.

That’s all there is to know about how to make a custom Relic in Honkai: Star Rail — if you’re having trouble getting Relics with Crit Rate or Damage main stats, then this will be your saving grace!

