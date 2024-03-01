Taking down enemies is a major part of countless video games. Now, thanks to Infinite Craft, you can create Death and inflict it on whatever else takes your fancy. If that sounds like fun, here’s how to make Death in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Death in Infinite Craft

There are many different ways to make Death in Infinite Craft. You can even use the game to create and kill Superman. But here’s one guaranteed and uncomplicated way of creating Death:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Dust = Planet

Dust + Dust = Sand

Sand + Sand = Desert

Desert + Planet = Mars

Mars + Earth = Life

Life + Earth = Human

Desert + Water = Oasis

Oasis + Human = Mummy

Mummy + Human = Zombie

Zombie + Life = Death

Now, you have the power! So, it’s time to mix Death with everything else. But what happens when you do that? Will you end up with people dropping left, right, and center? Well, not exactly, because the results of combining Death with other Infinite Craft ingredients can be a little unexpected. Here’s what I ended up with:

Death + Bacon = Baconator

Death + Earth = Grave

Death + Harry Potter = Voldemort

Death + Clown = Joker

Death + Dating = Marriage

Death + Cyborg = Terminator

Death + Destruction = Apocalypse

Death + Divorce = Widow

Death + Farm = Crop

Death + Adam = Alive

Death + Elon Musk = Tesla

Death + Death = Grim Reaper

That last one had me cracking up. But combining Death with other items doesn’t straight-up kill them since Infinite Craft is essentially an AI-driven word association game. Instead, you’ll get some curious results, albeit sometimes with sinister implications. Death + Divorce = Widow? Sounds like something that Columbo should look into.

So, create Death and have fun seeing what happens when you combine it with other things in your inventory. I’m sure there won’t be any disturbing, mind-warping results. And that’s how to make Death in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!